Man shot to death near South LA, homicide investigation underway

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

A man was shot to death near South Los Angeles Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

It happened around 7:39 a.m. in an alley on South Wilton Place and West Manchester Avenue in Los Angeles. LAPD confirmed a homicide investigation is underway and a suspect is in custody. The identity of the suspect, only described as a male by LAPD has not been released. 

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. 

The circumstances of the shooting were under investigation. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on October 11, 2023 / 9:18 AM

