Man shot, 2 women zip-tied in Temple City home-invasion

A man was shot and two women were zip-tied during a home-invasion robbery in Temple City, authorities said.

The home invasion unfolded around 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 9700 block of Longden Avenue, the lieutenant said. It was there that the suspects made entry, shot the man, and zip-tied two women.

A baby was also present inside the home at the time. She was uninjured.

Lt. R. Van Hoosen of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the gunshot victim was expected to survive. He was taken to a hospital by private vehicle.

It remains unclear how the suspects gained entry into the home. There were believed to be two to three suspects. They made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with more information was asked to call the Temple City Sheriff's station at 626-285-7171.