Man shot, killed outside Westlake 7-Eleven store

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Austin Turner

/ KCAL News

Authorities say a suspect remains outstanding after a shooting left a man dead in front of a 7-Eleven store in the Westlake district of Los Angeles on Sunday.

The L.A. Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at about 10:32 p.m. at 1234 Wilshire Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified publicly by police only as a 44-year-old unhoused Hispanic man.

Investigations revealed that the suspect approached the victim before firing off multiple gunshots. It's not yet clear what led to that confrontation.

The suspect fled the scene before authorities arrived and remains outstanding as of Monday morning. 

No additional details were immediately made available.

