Man shot, killed outside South Los Angeles bar

A man is dead after a shooting outside of a sports bar in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, reports of a shooting came in at about 3:50 a.m. from outside El Diamante Sports Bar on the 12000 block of S Figueroa Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a man on the sidewalk outside the bar suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man is yet to be identified publicly.

No suspects were taken into custody, although at least one suspect was believed to be a man in his 40s.

Security camera footage obtained by CBS LA shows two men exiting the bar after an apparent confrontation, with one of the men appearing to brandish a weapon before opening fire.

No additional details, including what led up to the shooting, were immediatley made available.