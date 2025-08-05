Man shot, killed in Los Angeles' Westlake District

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed in the Westlake District of Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting was reported at 3:01 a.m. in the area of Wilshire Boulevard and Westlake Avenue, which is about one block from the perimeter of MacArthur Park.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. He's yet to be identified as of Tuesday morning.

The LAPD said a potential suspect was last seen fleeing the area on foot, going northbound on Wilshire.

No additional details were immediatley made available. It's not yet clear if the shooting was gang-related.