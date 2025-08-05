Watch CBS News
Man shot, killed in Los Angeles' Westlake District

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Austin Turner

/ KCAL News

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed in the Westlake District of Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting was reported at 3:01 a.m. in the area of Wilshire Boulevard and Westlake Avenue, which is about one block from the perimeter of MacArthur Park.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. He's yet to be identified as of Tuesday morning.

The LAPD said a potential suspect was last seen fleeing the area on foot, going northbound on Wilshire.

No additional details were immediatley made available. It's not yet clear if the shooting was gang-related.

Austin Turner

