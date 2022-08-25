Man shot during attempted robbery in Hollywood

Authorities are searching for a pair of suspects connected to an attempted robbery and shooting in Hollywood early Thursday morning.

The incident took place at around 1 a.m. near Wilcox and Selma Avenues, where a man was confronted by two people who tried to rob him.

As they held him at gunpoint, the victim was somehow able to wrestle one of the suspect's firearms away during a brief struggle. The other suspect then opened fire on the victim, before running from the scene on foot.

The victim, a man in his 20s, is said to be in stable condition after receiving treatment for multiple gunshot wounds at a nearby hospital. The suspects did not successful rob him of any personal property.

Witnesses at an event on a rooftop overlooking the scene detailed a sound of rapid gunfire.

Authorities have yet to report any arrests.

More to come.