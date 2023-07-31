Watch CBS News
Man shot dead, 2 people critically injured in Norwalk shootings

One man was killed and two other adults were injured in shootings in Norwalk Sunday night.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting on the 12700 block of Pioneer Boulevard in Norwalk at 8:40 p.m. Sunday.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting on the 12700 block of Pioneer Boulevard in Norwalk at 8:40 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies found an unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's department said.

Two other gunshot victims were found in the area, according to the department. An unidentified man and woman were hospitalized in critical condition. No further information on the victims' locations was immediately released.

Sheriff's homicide detectives were investigating.

Pioneer Blvd. was closed between Firestone Blvd. and Imperial Highway during the investigation.    

KCAL-News Staff
First published on July 31, 2023 / 5:58 AM

