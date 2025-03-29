Man shot by deputies in West Hollywood

A man was hospitalized after he was shot by deputies in West Hollywood on Saturday evening.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. in the 7100 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

They did not provide information on the moments leading up to the shooting, but at some point deputies opened fire and struck the man.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and is said to be in stable condition at the latest.

No further information was provided.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.