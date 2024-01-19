Watch CBS News
Man shot at Japanese Village Plaza, suspect at large

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Japanese Village Plaza Friday. 

It happened around 2:49 p.m. at the shopping mall at 2nd Street in Los Angeles. 

LAPD officers said they received a radio call regarding an assault with a deadly weapon and shots fired. Officers arrived to find a man in his 30's who had been shot. An ambulance was requested by first responders. 

Officers said the shooter fled and is currently on the loose. The suspect is desribed as a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes. The weapon used was a black hand gun, officers said. 

The motive of the shooting is still under investigation. 

First published on January 19, 2024 / 3:54 PM PST

