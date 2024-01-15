Watch CBS News
Man rams Palmdale restaurant after argument with staff

By KCAL-News Staff

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Authorities are searching for a man who rammed a Palmdale restaurant after he got into an argument with the eatery's manager on Sunday.

The scene unfolded a little before 10 p.m. at the El Cevichazo Restaurant, located in the 2700 block of E. Palmdale Boulevard, according to deputies with the Palmdale station of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

They say that the man was under the influence of some sort of drugs or alcohol when he tried to pick up one of the women inside of the restaurant. The interaction prompted an argument with a woman and a manager. 

Investigators say that the man vandalized some property inside of the restaurant before leaving and getting into a red SUV, which he used to ram the property before fleeing from the area. 

No one was injured in the incident, but deputies say that there was thousands of dollars worth of damage left behind. 

There was no further information available on the suspect or his vehicle, but investigators believe it will have considerable front-end damage after the crash. 

