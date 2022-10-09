Man killed, suspect injured in North Hills stabbing

A man has been killed and another injured in a stabbing in North Hills, police said.

The incident police said was a fight between two men that escalated into a stabbing. It unfolded around 6 a.m. Sunday in the 9400 block of Sepulveda Boulevard.

It was there that authorities responded and rushed both the victim and the suspect to the hospital, where the victim died of his injuries. Police said the suspect was listed in stable condition.

No further information was immediately available.