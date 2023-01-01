Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed after being hit by DUI driver in Long Beach

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Olga Ospina's New Year's Eve Weather Forecast (Dec. 31)
Olga Ospina's New Year's Eve Weather Forecast (Dec. 31) 03:19

A man was struck and killed by a suspected DUI driver in Long Beach Saturday afternoon. 

According to Long Beach Police Department, the man was attempting to push his car out of the road at around 5:20 p.m., near the 300 block of Market Street, when he was struck by a vehicle being driven by a driver suspected to be driving under the influence of either drugs or alcohol.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

Police arrested the driver on suspicion of DUI, and closed Market Street between Elm Avenue and Linden Avenue as they investigated the incident. 

A woman was also attempting to help the man push the car out of the road. 

Police did not disclose whether she was struck by the vehicle as well, or if she was able to avoid contact. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 31, 2022 / 9:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.