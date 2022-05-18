Man in wheelchair shot, wounded in South LA

A man in a wheelchair was shot and wounded in South Los Angeles late Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred outside a McDonald's restaurant at Century Boulevard and Western Avenue at about 11:10 p.m.

According to Los Angeles police, a woman pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he underwent surgery. His condition was not confirmed.

No arrests have been made. There is no word on a motive or the exact circumstances leading up to the shooting.