Watch CBS News
Local News

Man in wheelchair shot, wounded in South LA

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Man in wheelchair shot, wounded in South LA
Man in wheelchair shot, wounded in South LA 00:23

A man in a wheelchair was shot and wounded in South Los Angeles late Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred outside a McDonald's restaurant at Century Boulevard and Western Avenue at about 11:10 p.m.

According to Los Angeles police, a woman pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he underwent surgery. His condition was not confirmed.

No arrests have been made. There is no word on a motive or the exact circumstances leading up to the shooting. 

First published on May 18, 2022 / 5:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.