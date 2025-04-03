Man in high-speed, alleged stolen truck pursuit is charged with 11 felony counts, including attempted murder

A 40-year-old man faces attempted murder and assault with deadly weapon charges, among a slew of others, for his alleged involvement in a high-speed, stolen truck pursuit last week, where he hit numerous other vehicles along the chase.

Adam James Bowen was charged with one count each of attempted murder and carjacking, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of hit and run resulting in serious injury, one count each of fleeing a pursuing police officer's vehicle, resisting arrest and grand theft of an automobile, LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced on Thursday.

Bowen's alleged crime spree began on March 28, when prosecutors say he carjacked a tow truck operator and attempted to run him over with the truck.

Hours later, Bowen initiated a high-speed police pursuit after allegedly stealing a flatbed truck.

While reaching speeds of more than 100 mph for parts of the chase, the truck sped along the 605 Freeway, and later the 22 Freeway, as well as surface streets — traveling from Whittier to Long Beach — while sometimes going onto center dividers and down the wrong side of the road.

Aerial footage captured the flatbed truck crashing into at least three vehicles, hitting the side of another car, and then slamming into two more vehicles. Prosecutors said one person was seriously injured.

Aerial footage captured the driver of a stolen flatbed truck driving recklessly during a police chase. KCAL News

After running a red light and crashing into a Long Beach parking lot, Bowen allegedly got out of the truck and walked away. Police arrested him as he was walking along a nearby street.

Bowen's arraignment is scheduled for Thursday at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles.