Robbery suspect runs over pedestrian with tow truck in South LA

Suspect escapes after slamming tow truck into bystander in South LA

Police are searching for the robbery suspect who crashed a tow truck into a bystander in South Los Angeles.

"There was just a lot of chaos going on," witness Jacqueline Reyes said.

Reyes was walking to an appointment when she saw a man lying in the middle of the street near the W. 39th Street and Broadway intersection.

"Couldn't really tell me what had happened, but it was pretty clear that he got hit by something," Reyes said.

The Los Angeles Police Department first heard about the robbery involving a tow-truck at just after 10:30 a.m., right before receiving a call about a pedestrian being struck.

"When I did see him, his face was pretty bloody," Reyes said. "He didn't look very responsive."

Reyes added that police and paramedics rushed to help the victim, who is in a stable condition at a local hospital.

LAPD Detective Christabel Youssef said that officers detained a person of interest but ended up releasing the individual. Officers found the suspect's tow truck dumped on the side of the road near Normandie Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard before getting away.

"We're still canvassing and trying to sort everything out," Yousseff said. "We don't want to put anything out prematurely."