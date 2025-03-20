Pacoima house fire leaves man in critical condition while dog remains trapped in wreckage

A Pacoima house fire which authorities say was reportedly caused by fireworks left a man in critical condition Thursday morning while a dog remained trapped in the wreckage.

The roof of a house in Pacoima is caved in following a house fire that authorities report was caused by fireworks and an explosion on March 20, 2025. KCAL News

Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 13000 block of West Remington Street at about 9 a.m. and received initial reports at the scene that there was an explosion caused by firefighters, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A 24-year-old man left critically wounded with second- and third-degree burns across more than 50% of his body was rushed to a hospital, officials said.

Four dogs were inside the home, with at least three of them seen among the piles of debris after firefighters put out the flames by 9:30 a.m. Los Angeles Animal Services was responding to the scene as one of the dogs remained tied with a leash, which was stuck under some of the wreckage and kept the dog trapped there. Three other dogs were also still sitting among the burnt out debris.

LAFD Deputy Chief Jaime Moore said the dogs appeared to be Siberian huskies. He explained why firefighters let the other dogs remain at the site of the fire even after it had been out out.

"The other ones are staying with the one that's tied up to protect that dog," Moore said. "So we have not made entry to remove the dogs... because of the potential for structural collapse. But they're in a safe area."

"It doesn't look like anything could possibly happen to them," Moore said. "But we also want to make sure it's safe so we can Animal (Services) in there to get those dogs and get them out safely."

Just before 11 a.m., LAFD officials said three dogs were safely outside the home while dog was still awaiting rescue. Moore had initially said there were three dogs altogether but LAFD later clarified there was a total of four.

A dog sits among the wreckage of a house fire in Pacoima that left a man in critical condition on March 20, 2025. The blaze was believed to have been caused by fireworks and an explosion, authorities say. KCAL News

With the flames out, firefighters' primary concern has become the collapse of the home's roof, LAFD officials said, and the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety was called to the scene.

The fire drew the response of several squads within LAFD — including the department's hazmat investigators, arson division and bomb squad — as well as LAPD's Major Crimes Unit and bomb squad investigators, the LA Department of Water and Power and SoCal Gas.

The victim was initially described by LAFD has believed to be around 40 years old but authorities later confirmed he is 24. No other details about his condition have been released as he remains hospitalized.

The department has not released any other information as the fire remains under investigation.