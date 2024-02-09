Man in 70s struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Lancaster

Authorities are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in his 70s in Lancaster on Wednesday.

The crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. near 10th Street West, just north of Avenue H, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The victim, only described as a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

"Preliminary investigation indicates a male adult was standing/walking in the middle of the No. 1 southbound lane of 10th Street West and struck by an unknown vehicle traveling southbound on 10th Street West towards Avenue H," the LASD statement said.

There was no information provided on the suspect or vehicle involved in the crash.

"The cause of the collision is still being investigation," LASD said. "It is unknown if speed was a factor in the collision. It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs played a role."

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (661) 948-8466.