Man hospitalized, home destroyed after massive fire in Menifee

By Dean Fioresi

A man was hospitalized and a home destroyed when a massive fire broke out in Menifee early Monday morning. 

The blaze was first reported a little after 6 a.m. in the 24600 block of Conejo Drive, according to Riverside County Fire Department officials. 

Crews were dispatched to the scene, a single-story home, where they arrived to find the home engulfed in flames. 

The occupant of the home, an unidentified man, was able to escape but suffered some injuries that required hospitalization, firefighters said. 

It took crews nearly an hour to control the flames, which destroyed the home. They were able to prevent them from spreading to nearby structures. 

Three cars at the house were also damaged by the fire, crews noted. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

