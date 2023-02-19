Watch CBS News
Local News

Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Boyle Heights

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A man has been hospitalized after a stabbing in Boyle Heights early Saturday afternoon. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of 1st Street and S. Soto Street just before 5 p.m. after learning of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area. 

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds in his upper torso. 

He was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

Officers were searching the area for a possible suspect. 

They were unable to confirm whether the incident occurred near or on a Metro bus, which was parked in the street near where the stabbing victim was located.

With Sky-CAL over the scene, two people could be seen in handcuffs, though it was unclear why authorities had detained them. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on February 18, 2023 / 6:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.