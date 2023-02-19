Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Boyle Heights

A man has been hospitalized after a stabbing in Boyle Heights early Saturday afternoon.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of 1st Street and S. Soto Street just before 5 p.m. after learning of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area.

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds in his upper torso.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

Officers were searching the area for a possible suspect.

They were unable to confirm whether the incident occurred near or on a Metro bus, which was parked in the street near where the stabbing victim was located.

With Sky-CAL over the scene, two people could be seen in handcuffs, though it was unclear why authorities had detained them.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.