Man hides in bathroom as home invaders ransack his Hollywood Hills home

A man in Hollywood Hills hid inside the bathroom as he waited for police to stop home invaders from ransacking his home Friday night.

The horrifying ordeal happened at about 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of Sierra Alta Way, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspects smashed through the man's back window to break into his home. He ran upstairs and locked himself in the bathroom while they walked through his multi-million-dollar house.

The two suspects left before officers arrived.