Watch CBS News
Local News

Man gets 19 years to life for 1997 bank robbery shooting death of Monica Leech

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
Read Full Bio
Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A 58-year-old man has been sentenced to 19 years to life in state prison for the murder of bank teller Monica Leech during a 1997 armed bank robbery in Thousand Oaks.

Kevin Ray James pled guilty to the murder on May 16, 2025, after the case had remained cold for more than two decades until investigators were able to gather enough evidence, using new DNA technology to link him to the murder.

On April 28, 1997, two armed men disguised as construction workers with raincoats, hardhats, and pantyhose as masks entered Western Financial Bank on Thousand Oaks Boulevard.

They forced employees, including 39-year-old Leech, into the vault room and demanded they open the safe. During the robbery, Leech and another bank employee were handcuffed by the suspects, forced to their knees, and Leech was fatally shot.

Leech, a mother of four from Camarillo, died at the scene. The suspects fled with around $11,000 in cash.

District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced the sentencing of the San Bernardino man on Monday. Leech's family friends and co-workers spoke at the sentencing hearing which took place last week.

"The emotional and mental anguish caused by the act of being robbed at gunpoint is incomparable to the horror of hearing the gun go off and seeing a colleague and friend fall over right beside me. The crime was violent, but the murder of Monica Leech was pure, unprovoked evil," Scott G. said.

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.