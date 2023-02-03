Man found shot to death in Long Beach; search for suspect underway

Police are searching for a suspect who fatally shot a man in Long Beach on Wednesday.

The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. in the 700 block of Broadway Court, according to Long Beach Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the scene after multiple gunshots were heard in the area. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

"Detectives determined that an unknown male suspect approached the victim as he was in an alley," police said in a statement. "The suspect fired multiple gunshots toward the victim, striking him and resulting in the victim's death."

Investigators do not believe that the shooting was random, but are still searching for a motive.

There was no information immediately available on a suspect.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact detectives at (562) 570-7244.