Man found fatally shot to death in Huntington Park

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the early morning Thursday in Huntington Park. 

Police were dispatched to the scene located in the 3400 block of East Gage Avenue at around 1:40 a.m. after learning that a shooting had occurred.

When they arrived, they found one man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. 

There was no suspect information immediately available. 

Huntington Park Police Department officers are being assisted in the investigation by detectives from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 8:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

