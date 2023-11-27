Watch CBS News
Man found fatally shot in Lancaster; investigation underway

Authorities are investigating after a man in his 20s was found fatally shot in Lancaster early Monday morning. 

The shooting happened a little before 12:15 a.m. in the 43900 block fo Delgado Court, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Deputies arrived to find a man, believed to be in his early-20s, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. 

There was no information on his identity immediately available. 

Investigators are working to learn more about a motive or possible suspects connected to the shooting.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact detectives at (323) 890-5500.

