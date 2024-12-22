Watch CBS News
Local News

Man fatally wounded in shooting in Carson

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A man was killed in a shooting in Carson over the weekend. 

The shooting unfolded Saturday just after 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of E. Abbottson Street. There, first responders arrived and located the victim who was rushed to a hospital where he died. 

The identity of the deceased has not been released. The incident remains under investigation. 

Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.