Man fatally wounded in shooting in Carson

A man was killed in a shooting in Carson over the weekend.

The shooting unfolded Saturday just after 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of E. Abbottson Street. There, first responders arrived and located the victim who was rushed to a hospital where he died.

The identity of the deceased has not been released. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.