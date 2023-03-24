Uber passenger fatally shoots driver in Lynwood, steals vehicle; suspects at large

A man found with a gunshot wound at a 7-Eleven gas station on the 2800 block of Imperial Highway in Lynwood died at the scene early Friday morning. KCAL News

An Uber driver was fatally shot in an altercation with two passengers in Lynwood early Friday morning, and one of the suspects drove away in the victim's vehicle. Both suspects remain at large.

The driver was found lying on the pavement with a gunshot wound to the torso at a 7-Eleven gas station on the 2800 block of Imperial Highway in Lynwood.

L.A. County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the gas station next to the Imperial Highway onramp to the 105 Freeway just west of Fernwood Avenue at 1:33 a.m., where they found the victim. L.A. County firefighters pronounced the man dead at the scene at 1:51 a.m.

The victim was a man in his 30s who was driving for Uber this morning, according to Sheriff's Homicide detectives. The Uber driver picked up two unidentified men, and they drove to the 7-Eleven gas station.

The driver and the two passengers reportedly got into an altercation, and one of the suspects shot the victim in the upper torso, according to detectives.

One suspect fled on foot. The second suspect reportedly drove away in the victim's vehicle. The unoccupied vehicle was recovered about five miles away.

Both suspects remained at large at 8 a.m.

The unidentified driver was a Lynwood resident, the sheriff's department said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.