Uber driver gunned down outside Lynwood 7-Eleven

Aaron Orozco, a Marine Corps veteran driving for Uber to help support his family, was gunned down outside of a 7-Eleven Lynwood early Friday morning. Orozco survived three tours in Iraq. Rina Nakano reports.
