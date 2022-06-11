Man drops lawsuit against Laker legend Metta World Peace

A man who filed a lawsuit against former Los Angeles Lakers player Metta World Peace and his wife, has dropped the suit.

The plaintiff, Alessandro Dakdouk, alleged that World Peace, who changed his legal name to Metta Sandiford-Artest in 2020, and Maya Sandiford were at fault for a 2019 traffic collision in Westwood.

Dakdouk claimed that he suffered an injury as a result to the collision. Dakdouk's lawyers filed court papers on Thursday Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Daniel Crowley asking for the case to be dismissed.

Court papers did not disclose whether or not a settlement was reached or if there were other reasons why the plaintiff opted not to pursue the case.

The accident took place on Mar. 7, 2019, on Westwood Boulevard and Ohio Avenue. Sandiford was pulling out of a parking lot and then made a U-turn when she collided with Dakdouk's car, which was heading northbound on Westwood Boulevard, according to City News Service.

Sandiford-Artest, who originally went by Ron Artest before changing his name to Metta World Peace in 2020, was sued because he owned the vehicle his wife was driving.

Sandiford-Artest played six seasons in Los Angeles, helping the Lakers win the 2010 NBA Finals against their archrival, the Boston Celtics.

He scored 20 points in Game 7 of the NBA Finals against Boston, sealing the victory for the Purple and Gold with a clutch three point field goal in the final minute of the game.