Man dies in Glendale Home Depot parking lot after allegedly stealing from the store

A man who was allegedly involved in a theft at a Home Depot in Glendale died in the parking lot of the store after "experiencing a medical emergency," police said.

On Friday just after 8 a.m., officers with the Glendale Police Department responded to a report of a man in his 40s suffering from a medical emergency in the parking lot at 5040 San Fernando Road.

Police said the man had been pulled from a vehicle by the driver and a bystander during his medical emergency. Glendale Fire Department crews responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

An investigation found that the other man in the vehicle, the driver, fled the scene and that the man who died had entered the store and was involved in a theft before experiencing a medical emergency.

Police said they do not suspect foul play at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing.

