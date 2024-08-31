Watch CBS News
Man dies after being hit by alleged DUI driver in South Los Angeles

By Dean Fioresi

A man was killed by a possible drunk driver in South Los Angeles early Saturday morning. 

The crash happened at around 4 a.m. when the suspect driver was driving down Crenshaw Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

At the same time, the victim was backing out of his driveway when the suspect slammed into his car. 

Paramedics arrived and pronounced the victim, only identified as a male in his 50s, dead at the scene. 

The suspect, a 24-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. 

No further information was provided. 

