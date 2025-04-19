Man charged with murder after woman found dead inside Perris home

Authorities arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a home in Perris on Friday morning.

They were called to the 2100 block of Glimmer Way at around 9:40 a.m. to conduct a welfare check on a woman living in the area, according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival, they found "evidence of a homicide" and contacted detectives with the Central Homicide Unit, the RSO statement said. They assumed the investigation and found human remains.

The victim was identified on Tuesday as 70-year-old Debra Cruthirds. Court documents say that she was killed on April 5, about two weeks before deputies were called to conduct their welfare check. It's unclear who called to request that deputies check on her.

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Perris man John Cruthirds, was arrested without incident. He was booked for murder and is being held without bail.

Investigators have not revealed the relation between the suspect and victim, but say that they are relatives. They also did not disclose a motive in the incident.

Cruthirds was charged with first-degree murder and a sentence-enhancing allegation of inflicting great bodily injury on a senior citizen on Tuesday during a court appearance.

He is scheduled back in court on May 6 for arraignment. He remains behind bars on $1 million bail.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact investigators at (951) 955-2777.