Man arrested for fatally shooting Uber driver in Lynwood; another suspect still at large

An Uber driver was fatally shot in an altercation with two passengers in Lynwood March 24, and one of the suspects drove away in the victim's vehicle.

L.A. County sheriff's deputies announced the arrest of one of the suspects Thursday morning, but they are not releasing his name at this time. The second suspect is still outstanding.

The driver, Lynwood resident Aaron Orozco, 38 was found lying on the pavement with a gunshot wound to the torso at a 7-Eleven gas station on the 2800 block of Imperial Highway in Lynwood.

Police found Aaron Orozco (left) with a gunshot wound at a 7-Eleven gas station on the 2800 block of Imperial Highway in Lynwood. He died at the scene early Friday morning. Sandra Medina

L.A. County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the gas station next to the Imperial Highway onramp to the 105 Freeway just west of Fernwood Avenue at 1:33 a.m., where they found Orozco. L.A. County firefighters pronounced him dead at the scene at 1:51 a.m.

Orozco, while working his Uber shift, picked up two men, and they drove to the 7-Eleven gas station where an altercation took place between Orozco and the passengers -- and one of the suspects shot the Orozco in the upper torso, according to detectives.

The suspects fled in the vehicle, which was later found, unoccupied, about five miles away.

Investigators reviewed security camera footage from the store and information from Uber.

Orozco leaves behind a wife and two young children, ages 3 and 9, the older of whom has autism.

Orozco's wife said he had been driving for the past few years, often during the overnight hours. The 38-year-old served in the United States Marine Corps and was deployed in Iraq.

"He was an awesome father, he was great person, very positive. He always made everybody around him happy," said Sandra Medina, Orozco's wife. "He's just a joyful person, just very positive."

An Uber spokesperson released the following statement: "Our hearts are with Mr. Orozco Figueroa's family as they cope with this unfathomable tragedy, and we have reached out to offer our condolences. We banned the rider's account and are working with police on their investigation."

Uber said the family is eligible for survivor benefits through Intact Insurance.

The 7-Eleven store just opened the day before, and grand-opening balloons and flags still adorned the exterior the morning of the shooting..