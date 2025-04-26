Watch CBS News
Man arrested for deadly shooting at Mission Viejo apartment

Dean Fioresi
A man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Mission Viejo on Friday night. 

Deputies were called to the 23000 block of La Glorietta at around 7:30 p.m. after learning of a shooting at the apartments, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. 

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. They later identified the victim as 39-year-old Miguel Joaquin Mata. 

Investigators began to search the area, setting up a perimeter at the complex where they found the suspect, 55-year-old Sean Jeffery Williams, who also lived in an apartment nearby, deputies said. 

They took him into custody "based on the interviews conducted by investigators and the evidence at the scene," according to OCSD's press release. 

Williams was booked on suspicion of homicide at the Orange County Jail. He was charged with murder and a sentence-enhancing allegation of discharge of a gun causing death on Tuesday.

They have not yet disclosed a motive for the shooting. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact OCSD at (714) 647-7000.

This is the second deadly incident to occur at a Mission Viejo apartment complex in recent weeks, after a 21-year-old man was found stabbed to death in early April. 

