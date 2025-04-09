Mission Viejo man found stabbed to death inside of his apartment; person of interest detained

A Mission Viejo man was found stabbed to death inside of his apartment on Wednesday afternoon and authorities say that they've already detained a person of interest.

Deputies were dispatched to the Mosaic Apartment Homes complex in the 27000 block of Camden near Felipe Road at around 2 p.m. after learning of the incident, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

They arrived and found a man in his 20s who was suffering from a wound to the stomach. Despite attempting to help the victim, he was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

"Evidence led to a person of interest, who has been detained," deputies said.

They said that there is "no obvious connection" between the detainee and the victim, and that there is no evidence of the two having connected in the past.

That person of interset has not yet been identified as the investigation continues. They have not yet revealed a motive in the incident.