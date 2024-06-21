Man arrested after hours-long standoff with deputies in Temecula

An hours-long standoff between Riverside County deputies and a man barricaded inside of a Temecula home came to a peaceful end on Wednesday, with the suspect ending up behind bars.

The incident began at around 4 p.m. Wednesday evening, when deputies were sent to the 31000 block of Huron Street, just west of Pechanga Parkway, in order to serve the suspect with warrants connected to a stolen property case, according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

"Upon arrival, deputies made announcements at the front of the residence," the statement said. "Four individuals exited the residence and were detained without incident. However, Ochoa refused to comply and exit the residence."

While the standoff continued, deputies called SWAT personnel to the scene. They positioned around the home while a crisis negotiator attempted to make contact with the suspect and talk him into peaceful surrender, the statement said.

Deputies closed a two-block section of Pechanga Parkway down during the incident.

The suspect, who has been identified as 38-year-old Rogelio Ochoa, walked out of the house and surrendered without further incident about seven hours after the standoff began.

He was unarmed and deputies did not provide any indication that they seized weapons from the property.

No injuries were reported.