Man arrested after deadly road rage shooting in Menifee

One person is in custody after a road rage incident turned into a deadly shooting in Menifee on Monday night.

Police were called to the intersection of Scott Road and Haun Road at around 9 p.m. after of gunshots in the area, according to the Menifee Police Department.

It was there that they learned of the shooting, which stemmed from an apparent road rage incident that started on Bundy Canyon Road near northbound lanes of the I-15 Freeway in Murrieta.

The confrontation continued until the intersection, where 47-year-old Menifee resident Ryan Travis Dabe allegedly opened fire at the other vehicle and struck the 36-year-old man behind the wheel.

The victim, who still hasn't been identified, was declared dead at the scene by Riverside County Fire Department paramedics.

Police said that Dabe immediately pulled over following the shooting and waited for officers, who took him into custody without further incident. He was questioned for several hours before being booked on suspicion of murder and remains behind bars in lieu of $1 million bail.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact MPD detectives at (951) 723-1500.