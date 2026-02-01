Watch CBS News
Man, 31, killed in Huntington Beach crash

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
/ CBS LA

A man died Saturday night after being hit by a vehicle in Huntington Beach, police confirmed.

According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, the collision took place in the area of Beach Boulevard and Heil Avenue around 9 p.m. 

Preliminary investigations showed that a 23-year-old man behind the wheel of a grey BMW 330i was traveling northbound on Beach when he struck a pedestrian at the intersection with Heil.

The pedestrian, a 31-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. He's yet to be identified publicly.

The driver was not impaired at the time of the crash, according to authorities. 

No additional details were immediately made available.

