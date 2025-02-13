Watch CBS News

Mudslides flood PCH in Malibu

A constant deluge of rain caused mudslides on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Thursday. It's just one of many roads impacted by the severe weather and Total Traffic reporter Pedro Moreno provides a detailed look.
