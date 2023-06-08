Makeshift raft docked, removed after being spotted on Ballona Creek

The makeshift raft seen floating around Ballona Creek has been removed.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works asked the man to remove the boat after receiving a report of it floating in Del Rey near the intersection of Milton Street and McConnell Avenue. Without incident, the man decided to dock the makeshift raft and tore it down despite Public Works giving him three days to remove it. A spokesperson also said crews offered to help.

The man claimed it was an art installation. When KCAL News flew over the barge it appeared to have a bad, kayak, chairs and table.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, boating along the waterway is allowed but overnight camping is not.

"We understand the boater may be using the craft during the day, but not staying on it at night," the department said in a statement. "CDFW is in touch with local authorities to be informed of any enforcement that might become necessary."

A Public Works spokesperson said that anyone wishing to launch a boat or other type of watercraft must receive a permit from the county. They said the man did not have a permit. The department added that they will periodically check on the water to ensure the makeshift raft does not return without a permit.