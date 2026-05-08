Southern California bracing for major warm up over Mother's Day weekend with summer-like conditions

Southern California is preparing to have a major warm-up over the Mother's Day weekend with summer-like conditions returning to the region.

A high-pressure system is moving in from the west and will cause a shift in the forecast beginning on Friday. Temperatures will reach the mid-70s to 80s across most communities and climb to the 80s and 90s over the weekend through Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says there is a chance that temperatures could reach 100 degrees in parts of the valleys on Sunday and Monday. Weather officials recommend people stay in well-shaded or air-conditioned spaces, limit outdoor activities, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks.

Maximum temperatures over the next few days:

Los Angeles: 86

Pasadena: 91

Ventura: 76

Santa Clarita: 95

Camarillo: 80

Simi Valley: 90

On Sunday, there will still be a marine layer near the coast in the morning, but it will clear in the afternoon. That is when temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-90s in the coastal valleys, mid-80s in downtown LA and mid-70s by the beaches.

The NWS says the hottest day of the heat wave will be on Monday. Most communities across the region will be in the 80s to mid-90s.

Conditions will cool out by the end of the week.