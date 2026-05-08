Watch CBS News
Local News

Southern California bracing for major warm up over Mother's Day weekend with summer-like conditions

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Southern California is preparing to have a major warm-up over the Mother's Day weekend with summer-like conditions returning to the region.

A high-pressure system is moving in from the west and will cause a shift in the forecast beginning on Friday. Temperatures will reach the mid-70s to 80s across most communities and climb to the 80s and 90s over the weekend through Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says there is a chance that temperatures could reach 100 degrees in parts of the valleys on Sunday and Monday. Weather officials recommend people stay in well-shaded or air-conditioned spaces, limit outdoor activities, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks.

Maximum temperatures over the next few days:

  • Los Angeles: 86
  • Pasadena: 91
  • Ventura: 76
  • Santa Clarita: 95
  • Camarillo: 80
  • Simi Valley: 90

On Sunday, there will still be a marine layer near the coast in the morning, but it will clear in the afternoon. That is when temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-90s in the coastal valleys, mid-80s in downtown LA and mid-70s by the beaches. 

The NWS says the hottest day of the heat wave will be on Monday. Most communities across the region will be in the 80s to mid-90s. 

Conditions will cool out by the end of the week. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue