Southern California bracing for major warm up over Mother's Day weekend with summer-like conditions
Southern California is preparing to have a major warm-up over the Mother's Day weekend with summer-like conditions returning to the region.
A high-pressure system is moving in from the west and will cause a shift in the forecast beginning on Friday. Temperatures will reach the mid-70s to 80s across most communities and climb to the 80s and 90s over the weekend through Tuesday.
The National Weather Service says there is a chance that temperatures could reach 100 degrees in parts of the valleys on Sunday and Monday. Weather officials recommend people stay in well-shaded or air-conditioned spaces, limit outdoor activities, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks.
Maximum temperatures over the next few days:
- Los Angeles: 86
- Pasadena: 91
- Ventura: 76
- Santa Clarita: 95
- Camarillo: 80
- Simi Valley: 90
On Sunday, there will still be a marine layer near the coast in the morning, but it will clear in the afternoon. That is when temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-90s in the coastal valleys, mid-80s in downtown LA and mid-70s by the beaches.
The NWS says the hottest day of the heat wave will be on Monday. Most communities across the region will be in the 80s to mid-90s.
Conditions will cool out by the end of the week.