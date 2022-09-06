Magnitude-3.4 quake strikes near Banning

A small earthquake shook Riverside County early Tuesday morning.

A magnitude-3.4 earthquake struck about 5.1 miles south-southwest of Banning at about 4:55 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake hit at a depth of nearly 11 miles.

(credit: USGS)

The epicenter of the earthquake appeared to be in middle of the Morongo Reservation, which is north of Banning.

Good Morning! No alarm clock ⏰ needed:



Magnitude 3.4 earthquake

5 miles from Banning, CA · 4:55 AM — Faith M. Jackson (@kissedbythesun) September 6, 2022

Residents in Cathedral City and Hemet felt the earthquake, according to "Did You Feel It?" reports to the USGS. At least one person reported feeling the earthquake out of San Diego.

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

The earthquake comes just a few days after another small earthquake rattled the Inland Empire over the weekend. A magnitude-3.6 earthquake struck near Jurupa Valley Saturday morning.