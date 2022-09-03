Watch CBS News
Did you feel it? 3.6M earthquake strikes near Jurupa Valley

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck in Mira Loma, near Jurupa Valley Saturday, according to the USGS. 

It happened around 10:04 a.m. 

People on social media reported feeling the earthquake. 

"It definitely rolled longer than the usual jolts for a short earthquake," tweeted Amie Cuevas. 

Another Twitter user said that they felt shaking for five seconds while on the fourth floor of a building. 

"I definitely felt it in Northwest Riverside/Jurupa Valley," Tweeted Ashley Korzun. 

Other people reported feeling the quake in Murrieta, Glendora, Pomona, Rancho Cucamonga, Carson, and Upland. 

"Located in Ontario Ranch," Tweeted Lisa Yuan. "Thought a truck hit our house." 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

September 3, 2022

