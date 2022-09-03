Did you feel it? 3.6M earthquake strikes near Jurupa Valley

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck in Mira Loma, near Jurupa Valley Saturday, according to the USGS.

It happened around 10:04 a.m.

People on social media reported feeling the earthquake.

"It definitely rolled longer than the usual jolts for a short earthquake," tweeted Amie Cuevas.

Another Twitter user said that they felt shaking for five seconds while on the fourth floor of a building.

"I definitely felt it in Northwest Riverside/Jurupa Valley," Tweeted Ashley Korzun.

Other people reported feeling the quake in Murrieta, Glendora, Pomona, Rancho Cucamonga, Carson, and Upland.

"Located in Ontario Ranch," Tweeted Lisa Yuan. "Thought a truck hit our house."

