Did you feel it? 3.6M earthquake strikes near Jurupa Valley
A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck in Mira Loma, near Jurupa Valley Saturday, according to the USGS.
It happened around 10:04 a.m.
People on social media reported feeling the earthquake.
"It definitely rolled longer than the usual jolts for a short earthquake," tweeted Amie Cuevas.
Another Twitter user said that they felt shaking for five seconds while on the fourth floor of a building.
"I definitely felt it in Northwest Riverside/Jurupa Valley," Tweeted Ashley Korzun.
Other people reported feeling the quake in Murrieta, Glendora, Pomona, Rancho Cucamonga, Carson, and Upland.
"Located in Ontario Ranch," Tweeted Lisa Yuan. "Thought a truck hit our house."
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
