Magnitude 3.1 earthquake hits Riverside County near Salton Sea
Southland residents were treated to a bit of a shock Wednesday morning when an Earthquake struck near a small Riverside City.
The quake, reportedly magnitude 31. according to the United States Geological survey, struck at 7:41 a.m near the Salton Sea Beach, east of Borrego Springs.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injury as a result of the earthquake.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.