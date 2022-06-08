Watch CBS News
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake hits Riverside County near Salton Sea

Southland residents were treated to a bit of a shock Wednesday morning when an Earthquake struck near a small Riverside City.

The quake, reportedly magnitude 31. according to the United States Geological survey, struck at 7:41 a.m near the Salton Sea Beach, east of Borrego Springs. 

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury as a result of the earthquake. 

