Detectives investigate deadly shooting outside of Lynwood liquor store

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside of a Lynwood liquor store late Wednesday night. 

It happened at around 11:55 p.m. in the 12100 block of Long Beach Boulevard, near Cedar Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Upon arrival, deputies found the victim, only identified as a male, suffering from a deadly gunshot wound. 

The victim was declared dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified. 

Video from the scene of the shooting showed a large number of LASD patrol cars near the intersection where the shooting happened. A car appeared to have suffered considerable damage, with a broken driver's side window.

There was no information provided on a motive or suspect involved in the shooting. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Dean Fioresi

