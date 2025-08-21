Detectives investigate deadly shooting outside of Lynwood liquor store

Deadly shooting under investigation in Lynwood

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside of a Lynwood liquor store late Wednesday night.

It happened at around 11:55 p.m. in the 12100 block of Long Beach Boulevard, near Cedar Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Upon arrival, deputies found the victim, only identified as a male, suffering from a deadly gunshot wound.

The victim was declared dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

Video from the scene of the shooting showed a large number of LASD patrol cars near the intersection where the shooting happened. A car appeared to have suffered considerable damage, with a broken driver's side window.

There was no information provided on a motive or suspect involved in the shooting.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.