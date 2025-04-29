Laker Luka Dončić donates $5,000 to help restore Kobe Bryant mural vandalized in downtown Los Angeles

After a mural depicting legendary Laker Kobe Bryant with his daughter Gianna was vandalized in downtown Los Angeles, current Laker Luka Dončić donated thousands of dollars to restore it.

The artists who painted the mural located at 1361 Main St., Los Angeles, posted that they hoped to restore the art piece and a GoFundMe page was created with a goal of raising $5,000.

Laker Luka Dončić has donated $5,000 to help restore a Kobe Bryant mural that was vandalized in downtown Los Angeles. KCAL News

In a statement to KCAL News, the Luka Dončić Foundation confirmed that the NBA All-Star and current Laker donated $5,000, matching the intended goal.

"Kobe is LA. He and Gigi mean so much to this city, to the Lakers organization and to me personally," Dončić said in a statement. "I'm happy to do anything to help make sure he and his daughter are honored."

The mural was painted by artist Sloe_motions shortly after Kobe, Gigi and seven others died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020.

"Unfortunately, one of the first Kobe and Gigi murals has been vandalized in Downtown Los Angeles," the account kobemural wrote on Instagram. "We're sharing to bring awareness to the community of fans here in LA, and around the world, who respect and appreciate artists and their mural tributes."

Sloe_motions has been photographed in front of the mural with Vanessa Bryant and it has also been featured in a commercial for Super Bowl LVI in LA.

"This is Los Angeles," Bryant said in the video while parked in front of the mural. "The city of angels. Where iconic teams, where iconic moments and where icons have etched their place in the storybook of history. Where nothing is impossible without a lot of hard work and a little imagination."