Kobe and Gigi Bryant mural vandalized in downtown Los Angeles

Mural of Kobe and Gigi Bryant vandalized in downtown Los Angeles

Mural of Kobe and Gigi Bryant vandalized in downtown Los Angeles

Mural of Kobe and Gigi Bryant vandalized in downtown Los Angeles

The artists who painted a mural of Kobe and Gigi Bryant in downtown Los Angeles hope to restore their artwork after someone recently vandalized it.

The mural, located at 1361 Main St., Los Angeles, depicts the legendary Laker with his daughter when she was a toddler. Artist Sloe_motions created the mural shortly after Kobe, Gigi, and seven others died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020.

The artist posted the finished product on Jan. 30, 2020.

"Unfortunately, one of the first Kobe and Gigi murals has been vandalized in Downtown Los Angeles," the account kobemural wrote on Instagram. "We're sharing to bring awareness to the community of fans here in LA, and around the world, who respect and appreciate artists and their mural tributes."

Two years later, Sloe_motions posted a photo of himself with Vanessa Bryant after it was featured in a commercial for Super Bowl LVI in LA.

"This is Los Angeles," Bryant said in the video while parked in front of the mural. "The city of angels. Where iconic teams, where iconic moments and where icons have etched their place in the storybook of history. Where nothing is impossible without a lot of hard work and a little imagination."