Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in South Los Angeles opens to the public

One of Los Angeles' newest museums, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, will finally open to the public on Tuesday morning.

The museum, which looks like a spaceship nestled in the city, features dozens of galleries, two cinematic theatres, a library and research center and luscious green gardens.

Filmmaker George Lucas and businesswoman Mellody Hobson founded the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, rooted in their dedication to visual storytelling.

Construction for the 5-story building began in 2018 just west of the LA Memorial Coliseum. It features permanent and rotating exhibitions featuring illustrations, paintings, comic art, photography, and an in-depth look at the art of filmmaking.

The Force is also strong with "Star Wars"-related exhibitions that house memorabilia like the original build of General Grievous' TSMEU-6 Wheel Bike, as well as Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder.

The initial presentations at the Lucas Museum also include more than 1,200 works of art. In addition to its art collection, the museum houses extensive film archives, including the complete Lucas Archives from 1971 to 2012.

Architect Ma Yansong conceived the museum as a sculptural, organic form shaped by light, clouds, and the surrounding tree canopy.

Tickets to visit the museum cost $25 for adults and $21 for seniors. The museum is free for children under the age of 17, members and active-duty service members.

Residents who live in the 90037-zip code in South LA are eligible for the LM37 pass, which grants free admission to guests. Residents must provide proof of address.

This all comes a dozen years after a two-year drama began surrounding plans to build the Lucas Museum in Chicago, which were ultimately called off.