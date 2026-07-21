South LA Lucas Museum of Narrative Art tickets go on sale today

While the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is not quite open, tickets for the South Los Angeles art museum go on sale today.

The Lucas Museum broke ground in Exposition Park in March 2018 and will officially open eight years later on September 22, 2026.

"I wanted a special museum that is a work of art in itself," Lucas said at the 2018 groundbreaking. Lucas and his family fully paid for the museum's construction, the art collection, and endowment, reportedly at $1.5 billion.

Inside the 300,000-square-foot spaceship-looking building, visitors will see permanent and rotating exhibitions featuring illustrations, paintings, comic art, photography, and an in-depth look at the art of filmmaking. Of course, the Force will also be strong with "Star Wars" memorabilia, including Luke Skywalker's first lightsaber and Darth Vader's helmet.

Architect Ma Yansong conceived the museum as a sculptural, organic form shaped by light, clouds, and the surrounding tree canopy. It sits among 11 acres of trees and landscaped gardens.

Founded by George Lucas and Mellody Hobson, the five-story building hosts galleries, two state-of-the-art cinematic theaters with dining, retail, and learning spaces. Collections include works by artists such as Norman Rockwell, Frida Kahlo, and Beatrix Potter.

In addition to its art collection, the museum houses extensive film archives, including the complete Lucas Archives from 1971 to 2012.

The museum is within walking distance of the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, the California Science Center, and USC, where Lucas studied cinema before launching his career with the acclaimed 1971 science-fiction film "THX 1138."