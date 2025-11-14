George Lucas Museum in Los Angeles gets 2026 opening date

The highly anticipated Lucas Museum of Narrative Art has finally set an opening date, marking the culmination of more than seven years of construction in Los Angeles' Exposition Park neighborhood.

The $1 billion museum was founded by George Lucas, the mastermind behind the "Star Wars" mega franchise, and his wife, Mellody Hobson. Construction began in March 2018 just west of the LA Memorial Coliseum.

It will be fully open to the public on September 22, 2026.

The 300,000-square-foot building, which was designed by architect Ma Yansong, will be surrounded by 11 acres of landscaped gardens, according to a news release shared by the museum on Thursday, Nov. 13. The primary museum building is expected to feature works of art from Norman Rockwell, Jack Kirby, Frida Kahlo, Maxfield Parrish and Jessie Wiclox Smith, among many others, throughout its five floors.

An aerial view as construction continues at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Exposition Park on June 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Mario Tama / Getty Images

Lucas has said in the past that the museum will also feature comic art, photography and an in-depth look at the art of filmmaking through both rotating and permanent exhibitions. The Lucas Archives will also be a fixture of the venue, which will contain an array of models, props and concept art from Lucas' extensive and historic filmmaking career, which has now spanned over a dozen "Star Wars" movies and television shows.

"Stories are mythology, and when illustrated, they help humans understand the mysteries of life," said a statement from Lucas.

Along with the 35 galleries, each of which is named to reflect the "human experience" through love, family, play, work, sports and adventure, the museum will also feature theaters, office space, a library, classrooms a cafe and a restaurant, according to the release.

"I'm proud to welcome the Lucas Museum to Los Angeles in a neighborhood rich with history and community," said Mayor Karen Bass in a statement on Thursday. "This isn't just another museum – it's an investment in imagination. It's about honoring the artists and storytellers who shape how we see ourselves and the world around us. Every neighborhood in our city deserves that kind of inspiration."

Work on the museum was initially projected to be completed in 2021, but experienced a number of significant delays like the coronavirus pandemic.