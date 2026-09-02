A peek inside the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art before this month's grand opening

From the creator of the "Star Wars" movie franchise comes an other-galactical-looking museum in Exposition Park, which is ready to welcome the public starting September 22.

George Lucas and Mellody Hobson founded the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, dedicated to the universal tradition of visual storytelling, and the building is quite a visual itself.

It looks like a spaceship has taken up residence next to the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, but in fact the 13-acre campus is home to a museum with 30 galleries, with "Star Wars" filling 7% of the space, museum officials said.

The Hutt Slayer statue at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, featuring Leia Organa atop Jabba the Hutt. CBS LA

"We really want people to come here and feel emotional here … it's an incredibly engaging space," Tracey Bates, CEO of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, said.

The media had the opportunity to take cameras inside the 5-story building on Wednesday, sharing a sneak peek inside and outside.

"We have over 30 galleries organized by theme, artist, genre, Norman Rockwell, Jessie Willcox Smith, Thomas Hart Benton, themes about love, childhood, sports, play –– genres like fantasy, adventure, comics, all exploring the universal art of storytelling," Seth Fowler, Lucas Museum of Narrative Art senior director of communications, said.

Not only are there galleries, but also two cinematic theaters, a library and research center, places to eat and shop, as well as gardens and parks. There is plenty to see on campus before even getting to a gallery.

"We have a 300,000-square-foot campus here, but the parks and gardens are free for anybody to use; you don't need a ticket to the museum, you don't need a ticket to the museum for our research library or restaurants," Bates said.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. The museum is scheduled to officially open to the public on September 22, 2026. I RYU/VCG via Getty Images

For locals, there is an LM37 pass, a free pass for residents of the 90037 ZIP code.

"They can register, then come with a guest, year-round," Fowler said.

Tickets for the museum are $25 for adults; children 12 and under, and students with an ID are free.